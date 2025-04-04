Phoenix Suns And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Boston to play the Celtics.
For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns have ruled out Jalen Bridges, Kevin Durant and TyTy Washington Jr.
Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison and Miles Norris.
Jaylen Brown, Drew Peterson and Jordan Walsh are all listed as questionable.
The Suns come into the matchup as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-41 record in 76 games.
They are coming off a 133-123 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
On the road, the Suns have gone 12-26 in the 38 games they have played away from Arizona.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum and the No. 2 in East Celtics go for their 10th win in the last 11 games when they host Devin Booker and the No. 11 in West Suns (1 GB of 10th-seed SAC) at 7:30pm/et on NBA TV!"
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-20 record in 76 games.
They are coming off a 124-103 loss to the Miami Heat.
At home in Boston, the Celtics have gone 24-13 in 37 games.
Last month, the Celtics beat the Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 132-102.
Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 10/15 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.