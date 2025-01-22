Phoenix Suns And Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center in New York.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns have ruled out Jalen Bridges, Jusuf Nurkic and TyTy Washington Jr.
Bradley Beal is questionable.
Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Bojan Bogdanovic, Maxwell Lewis, De'Anthony Melton, D'Angelo Russell, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and Ziaire Williams.
Cameron Johnson and Ben Simmons are doubtful.
The Suns come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record in 42 games.
They are coming off a 118-92 loss to the Cavs (on the road).
Kevin Durant led the team with 23 points.
Durant spent part of three seasons with the Nets.
However, they were unable to get out of the second round of the NBA playoffs in that span.
Following the Nets, the Suns will return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-30 record in 44 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten games (and lost four straight).
In their most recent game, the Nets lost to the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 99-95.
Via NetsDaily: "Another standing room only crowd last night at Barclays with 17,926. That’s almost 200 more than capacity as Nets continue to sell out 99% of the arena during rebuild."