Phoenix Suns And Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports
On Monday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in Ohio.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns have ruled out Jalen Bridges, Jusuf Nurkic and TyTy Washington Jr.
Bradley Beal is listed as questionable.
On the other side, the Cavs have ruled out Emoni Bates, Evan Mobley and Issac Okoro.
Caris LeVert is listed as questionable.
The Suns are coming off a 125-121 victory over the Pistons in Detroit.
Kevin Durant exploded for 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 13/27 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range.
Via The Athletic: "Commanders fan Kevin Durant dropped 36 points in a win over the Pistons Saturday — and watched his football team beat the Lions later that night."
The Suns are 21-20 in 41 games, which has them as the tenth seed.
After the Cavs, they will visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in New York.
The Cavs most recently beat the Timberwolves (in Minnesota) by a score of 124-117.
Donovan Mitchell led the way with 36 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 12/27 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and best team in the NBA) with a 35-6 record in 41 games.
Following the Suns, they will visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in Texas.