Phoenix Suns And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns have ruled out Jalen Bridges, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington Jr.
Bradley Beal is probable, while Ryan Dunn is doubtful.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington.
Maxi Kleber is doubtful.
The Suns enter the evening with a 7-1 record in their first eight games, which has them tied for the first seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat by a score of 115-112 (at home).
2014 MVP Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Following the Mavs, the Suns will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Sacramento Kings in Arizona.
As for the Mavs, they are 5-3 in their first eight games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 119-99.
Luka Doncic led the way with 27 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists and four steals while shooting 8/19 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Suns, the Mavs will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets.