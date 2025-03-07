Phoenix Suns And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns have ruled out Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin and Monte Morris.
Bradley Beal is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II and Julian Strawther.
Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are questionable, while Zeke Nnaji is probable.
The Suns come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-33 record in 62 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the Nuggets, the Suns will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.
On the road, they are 11-20 in the 31 games they have played away from Arizona.
As for the Nuggets, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-22 record in 62 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
At home, the Nuggets are 21-9 in 30 games.
Following the Suns, they will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last month, the Nuggets beat the Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 122-105.
Jamal Murray led the way with 30 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.
Despite the loss, Devin Booker finished with 24 points while shooting 8/19 from the field.