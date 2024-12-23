Phoenix Suns And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns in Colorado.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns have ruled out Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington Jr.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Vlatko Cancar and DaRon Holmes II.
Starting point guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable, while Dario Saric is probable.
The Suns enter play as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-13 record in 27 games.
They are coming off a 133-125 loss to the Detroit Pistons (at home).
Despite the loss, Kevin Durant had 43 points.
The Suns are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Continuing to play without Booker will be challenging, as the former Kentucky star is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range.
The Nuggets got off to a slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
That said, they have played better as of late.
On Sunday, the Nuggets beat Dejounte Murray and the Pelicans in New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 132-129.
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 54 points and 14 assists.
The Nuggets are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference 15-11 record.
Over the last ten games, they have won six.
On Wednesday (Christmas), the Nuggets and Suns will face off in Arizona.
This will be the first time the Suns and Nuggets have faced off during the 2024-25 season.
They played each other on October 13 (preseason).