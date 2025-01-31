Phoenix Suns And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns have ruled out Jalen Bridges and TyTy Washington Jr.
Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.
Kevon Looney is listed as available.
The Suns come into play as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-22 record in 46 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Warriors, the Suns will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
On the road, they are 9-13 in 22 games away from Arizona.
"KD.
STEPH.
Scoring greatness will be on full display as the Suns visit the Bay to take on the Warriors in a star-studded Western Conference clash, with just 0.5 games between them!
TONIGHT at 10pm/et on ESPN"
On the other side, Golden State is the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-23 record in 47 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Suns, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday when they remain in San Francisco to host the Orlando Magic.
At home, they have gone 14-12 in 26 games.
Last month, the Warriors beat the Suns by a score of 109-105 (also at the Chase Center).