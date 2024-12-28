Phoenix Suns And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors will face off in San Francisco.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns have ruled out Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie, Jusuf Nurkic and TyTy Washington Jr.
Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Moses Moody and Gary Payton II.
Draymond Green is listed as questionable.
The Suns come into the night as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-15 record in 30 games.
They 3-7 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks (at home in Arizona) by a score of 98-89.
Despite the loss, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant had 35 points in 38 minutes of playing time.
As for the Warriors, they are 15-15 in 30 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 3-7 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game losing skid).
Most recently, the Warriors lost to James Harden and the LA Clippers (on the road) by a score of 102-92.
Despite the loss, Jonathan Kuminga had 34 points, ten rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors and Suns last faced off on November 30 in Arizona.
Devin Booker (who has been ruled out for Saturday) led the Suns to a 113-105 victory.
He had 27 points, three rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes of playing time.