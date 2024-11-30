Phoenix Suns And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will face off in Arizona.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Gui Santos and De'Anthony Melton.
Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga are probable, while Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are questionable.
On the other hand, the Suns will be without Collin Gillespie.
Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are both questionable.
The Warriors enter play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 12-6 record in 18 games.
After a hot start to the season, they are currently in the middle of a three-game losing skid.
That said, the Warriors have been good on the road, going 7-3 in 10 games outside of San Francisco.
Following the Suns, they will resume action Tuesday evening against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
The Suns come into the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record in 18 games.
They most recently lost to the Brooklyn Nets (at home) by a score of 127-117.
At home, the Suns have gone 6-4 in 10 games hosted in Arizona.
Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
The Suns and Warriors haven't faced off since February of the 2023-24 season.
Steph Curry had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 113-112 victory for Golden State.