Phoenix Suns And Los Angeles Clippers Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns will play their first game of the season when they face off in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns have ruled out Josh Okogie, while Damion Lee and Grayson Allen are both listed as probable.
Meanwhile, the Clippers will be without Mo Bamba, Kawhi Leonard and P.J. Tucker.
The Clippers being without Leonard to start the 2024-25 season is a big disappointment.
He finished last season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Suns are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Following their showdown with the Clippers, the Suns will remain in Los Angeles to face off against LeBron James and the Lakers on Friday evening.
As for the Clippers, they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
However, they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks (in six games).
Following the Suns, the Clippers will play their second game on Saturday evening when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Over the offseason, they lost Paul George (via free agency) to the Philadelphia 76ers.