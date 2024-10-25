Phoenix Suns And Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns will face off in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns will be without Josh Okogie, while Grayon Allen and Bradley Beal are both probabe.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Christian Koloko, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Christian Wood.
Jaxson Hayes is probable, while Quincy Olivari and Armel Traore are both available.
The Suns are 1-0 after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 116-113 on Wednesday evening in California.
Kevin Durant led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Following the Lakers, the Suns will play their first game at home on Saturday evening when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona.
Last season, they got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Lakers are also 1-0 after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 110-103 on Tuesday evening at home.
Anthony Davis led the way with 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 11/23 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following the Suns, the Lakers will remain at home to host DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.