Phoenix Suns And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Suns trail Kings by a game for 10th in West and trail Mavs by 1-1/2 games for 9th.



Next 3 games:



PHX: Tues. at Bucks, Fri. at Celtics, Sun. at Knicks.

SAC: Wed. at Wizards, Fri. at Hornets, Sun. at Cavs.

DAL: Wed. vs Hawks, Fri-Sat at Clippers.



Catching Kings or Mavs? #Suns pic.twitter.com/OA5YWFZ8U8