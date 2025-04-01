Phoenix Suns And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Phoenix Suns in Wisconsin.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Sus have ruled out Jalen Bridges, Kevin Durant and TyTy Washington Jr.
Bradley Beal is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable, while AJ Green is questionable.
The Suns come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-40 record in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Bucks, the Suns will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Suns trail Kings by a game for 10th in West and trail Mavs by 1-1/2 games for 9th.
Next 3 games:
PHX: Tues. at Bucks, Fri. at Celtics, Sun. at Knicks.
SAC: Wed. at Wizards, Fri. at Hornets, Sun. at Cavs.
DAL: Wed. vs Hawks, Fri-Sat at Clippers.
Catching Kings or Mavs?"
As for the Bucks, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-34 record in 74 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Suns, the Bucks will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via The NBA: "Suns: 1 GB of 10th place SAC
Bucks: 1.5 GB of 5th place DET
Standings implications on the line tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT"