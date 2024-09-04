Phoenix Suns And OKC Thunder Make G League Trade

We have a Valley Suns trade!



They dealt their first-round pick in 2025 for OKC Blue guard Jaden Shackelford.



Shackelford is a 6-foot-3 guard out of Alabama that went undrafted in 2022. Over 34 G League games the last 2 years he's averaged 14.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 2.3 APG.