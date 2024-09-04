Phoenix Suns And OKC Thunder Make G League Trade
Jaden Shackelford is coming off a year where he appeared in 34 G League regular season games for the Oklahoma City Blue.
He finished the season with averages of 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, the Blue announced that they have traded his rights to the Valley Suns.
Via The OKC Blue: "The Oklahoma City Blue has acquired a 2025 NBA G League first-round draft pick from the Valley Suns in exchange for the Returning Rights of guard Jaden Shackelford."
Shackelford has spent both of his seasons in the G League with the Blue.
His career averages are 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per cotnest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 60 regular season games (43 starts).
Via Kellan Olson EmpireOfTheSuns: "We have a Valley Suns trade!
They dealt their first-round pick in 2025 for OKC Blue guard Jaden Shackelford.
Shackelford is a 6-foot-3 guard out of Alabama that went undrafted in 2022. Over 34 G League games the last 2 years he's averaged 14.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 2.3 APG."
The Suns finished the season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.