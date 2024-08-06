Phoenix Suns Announce Coaching Staff For 2024-25 NBA Season
The Phoenix Suns hired NBA Champion head coach Mike Budenholzer over the offseason.
He did not coach a team last year, but had been coming off an extremely successful run with the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Tuesday, the Suns officially announced the team's full coaching staff for the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Suns.com: "The Phoenix Suns today announced the coaching staff for head coach Mike Budenholzer, naming Chad Forcier, David Fizdale, Vince Legarza, Mike Hopkins, Brent Barry, James Posey, Chaisson Allen and Schuyler Rimmer as assistant coaches."
Fizdale is an intriguing addition to his new staff, because he was the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.
During the 2017 season, he helped lead the Grizzlies to a 43-39 record.
In addition, Posey played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.
He is a two-time NBA Champion and had career averages of 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 864 games.
As for the Suns, they are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The team fired head coach Frank Vogel after the season.
Despite the team's struggles, they have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.