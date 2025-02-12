Phoenix Suns Coach Mike Budenholzer Comments On Hornets Trade
Last week, the Phoenix Suns made a trade with the Charlotte Hornets.
In the deal, they landed Cody Martin and Vasa Micic.
Via Suns.com on Thursday: "PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today acquired forward Cody Martin, guard Vasa Micić and a 2026 second-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkić and a 2026 first-round pick."
After the trade, head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked for his thoughts.
Budenholzer (h/t PHNX Sports): "They've played in Charlotte for coach Charles Lee, so talking with him and then our scouts and our front office. I think the defensive and the athleticism of Cody Martin and the feel and playmaking... Vasa Micic is a proven point guard that's played at a high level internationally. He's somebody that understands the pick and roll game and just has a high IQ and a toughness... Excited about adding both those guys."
Martin is averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 39 games.
He is in his sixth NBA season.
Micic is averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 34.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 36 games.
He is in his second NBA season.
The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-26 record in 52 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
On Tuesday night, the Suns are playing the Memphis Grizzlies (at home in Arizona).
Budenholzer is in his first season at the helm after spending time with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.