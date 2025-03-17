Phoenix Suns Coach Mike Budenholzer Makes Honest Kevin Durant Statement
On Sunday afternoon, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in California by a score of 107-96.
Durant finished the loss with 21 points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 6/17 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about Durant.
Budenholzer (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "He's always pushing us to win. He's pushing us to be better. Trying to figure out the spacing. Sometimes figure out the defensive... Are we putting two on the ball? And how we're rotating... We have to figure it out, we have to be better."
Durant is averaging 26.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 55 games.
That said, the Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-37 record in 68 games.
Via Skip Bayless: "The Los Angeles Lukas, without LeBron James, just ho-hummed Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns, 106-97. KD's Suns play with no life, no urgency, no defense. A team with KD/Book/Beal is now 31-37. Coach Bud, coaching a dud, will be the first to go."
The Suns are 4-6 over their last ten games.
On the road, they have gone 12-24 in 36 games played away from Arizona.
Following the Lakers, the Suns will resume action on Monday night when they host the Toronto Raptors.
Durant has also spent time with the Nets, Thunder and Warriors over 18 years.