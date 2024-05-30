Phoenix Suns Could Be Landing Spot For 2x NBA All-Star
Andre Drummond has become one of the best role players in the NBA over the last few seasons.
While he is no longer an All-Star caliber player, he is coming off a productive season for the Chicago Bulls where he averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 79 games.
Since the Bulls were not a good team, Drummond was a hot topic during the trading deadline, but he remained with the franchise through the end of the season.
The 30 year old will be a free agent this summer, and Evan Sidery noted several teams that could potentially be in the mix for his services.
Via Sidery: "Andre Drummond is expected to have a robust market in free agency from contending teams.
The Sixers and Suns chased Drummond at February’s deadline, and they likely will once more along with others.
The Suns would be an intriguing landing spot for Drummond.
They already have Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and 2021 NBA Champion head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Three of their backup centers (Bol Bol, Udoka Azubuike and Drew Eubanks) will all be free agents this summer.
At this point in his career, it's likely that Drummond would want a situation where he can have a chance to win a title.
He was the ninth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has spent time with the Pistons, 76ers, Cavs, Lakers, Nets and Bulls.