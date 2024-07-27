Phoenix Suns Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 9-Year NBA Veteran
Tyus Jones is coming off his first season playing for the Washington Wizards.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.
He remains among the best free agents that is available on the market.
According to John Gambadoro Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Suns could be a landing spot for the veteran point guard.
Via Gambadoro: "I hear there is a real chance at landing Tyus Jones & that would be a HUGE win for the Suns. Could happen very quickly if Jones would be willing to take less money than what he could get with a couple of other teams. Suns culture, playing time and chance to win may convince him."
Jones was the 24th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the Blue Devils (they won the NCAA Championship).
His career averages are 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 601 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 27 NBA playoff games (four starts).
As for the Suns, they finished this past year as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in four games).