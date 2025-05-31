Phoenix Suns Fans Debate If They Should Acquire Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook spent this past season with the Denver Nuggets.
The former MVP has a player option in his contract, so he can become a free agent as soon as this summer.
On Friday, X account @PHNX_Suns asked Suns fans for their thoughts on possibly signing Westbrook.
@PHNX_Suns wrote: "Would you be happy if the Suns signed Russell Westbrook?"
Many people left comments.
@ErikRuby: "Not sure if happy is the right word, but I think it would be a good signing and voice in the locker room that would bridge the gap to competing again."
@JarrodsBrain: "For how much? I like Russ, but he isn't the player he used to be"
@tucsonraider1: "Yes cause we need grit and effort and heart. All things we lacked last year."
@forza_bp: "Another 36 year old former star is exactly what the Suns need 🙃"
@Romeo41226: "No question I would be happy. More energy to match the young guys. Some games it seemed like we didn’t care whether we won or lost. And if the fan base accepts him and shows him love that’s when he plays the best."
@backusduo: "Absolutely not. At this point he’s Beal without the good attitude."
@SpncrJBtlr: "Happy, then mad, then sad, then furious, then shaking head in disbelief while laughing. Then the second quarter starts."
Westbrook finished his 17th NBA season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
He has also played for the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.