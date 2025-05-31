Fastbreak

Phoenix Suns Fans Debate If They Should Acquire Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook can be a free agent this summer.

Ben Stinar

Apr 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook spent this past season with the Denver Nuggets.

The former MVP has a player option in his contract, so he can become a free agent as soon as this summer.

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a three point score in the second quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Friday, X account @PHNX_Suns asked Suns fans for their thoughts on possibly signing Westbrook.

@PHNX_Suns wrote: "Would you be happy if the Suns signed Russell Westbrook?"

Many people left comments.

@ErikRuby: "Not sure if happy is the right word, but I think it would be a good signing and voice in the locker room that would bridge the gap to competing again."

@JarrodsBrain: "For how much? I like Russ, but he isn't the player he used to be"

@tucsonraider1: "Yes cause we need grit and effort and heart. All things we lacked last year."

Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

@forza_bp: "Another 36 year old former star is exactly what the Suns need 🙃"

@Romeo41226: "No question I would be happy. More energy to match the young guys. Some games it seemed like we didn’t care whether we won or lost. And if the fan base accepts him and shows him love that’s when he plays the best."

@backusduo: "Absolutely not. At this point he’s Beal without the good attitude."

@SpncrJBtlr: "Happy, then mad, then sad, then furious, then shaking head in disbelief while laughing. Then the second quarter starts."

Mar 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) defends on Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35)in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Westbrook finished his 17th NBA season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

He has also played for the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
