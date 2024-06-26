Phoenix Suns Governor Reacts To Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
Kevin Durant still remains among the best players in the NBA at 35.
Therefore, he is a superstar that a lot of teams would love to have on their roster.
Recently, there were many rumors about Durant's future with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take: "Pay no attention to what Phoenix is saying. They want out of Kevin Durant right now."
On Wednesday afternoon, Suns Governor Mat Ishbia sent out a post on X about Durant that had over 4,000 likes and 960,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Via Ishbia: "NBA Draft night is the best. Everyone talking about the drama and storylines, some are right and some are just wrong.
My turn. Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it. Gotta love draft night! Go Suns."
Durant is coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Suns were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft and he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors over 16 seasons.