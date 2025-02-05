Phoenix Suns Make Kevin Durant Decision Before Thunder Game
On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns will play the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).
For the game, the Suns will be without their best player, as Kevin Durant has been ruled out.
Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via Chris Haynes: "Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant (ankle soreness) will not play tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources inform me."
While Durant is clearly dealing with an injury, he has also been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the last 48 hours.
Via John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix: "Here is the latest. It is highly unlikely now that the Suns will trade Kevin Durant to Golden State. KD does not want to play for the Warriors he wants to stay in Phoenix. This trade had a lot of momentum in the last 24 hours but that momentum is lost."
The Suns come into the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Thunder, the Suns will play their next game on Friday when they return home to host the Utah Jazz.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 39-9 record in 48 games.