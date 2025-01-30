Phoenix Suns Make Roster Move Before Timberwolves Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Arizona.
Before the game, the team announced that they had made a roster move by recalling Oso Ighodaro from the G League.
Ighodaro is averaging 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field in 36 NBA games.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "OFFICIAL: We have recalled Oso Ighodaro from the @GLeagueSuns. He posted 18 points and 18 rebounds last night at Salt Lake City."
Ighodaro was the 40th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Marquette.
Tuesday was his first time playing in the G League.
Via @AZSportsZone: "Oso Ighodaro has 10 points and 11 rebounds at the half in his Valley Suns debut.
He’s shot 5 for 9 so far including this slam."
The Suns have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, but they come into play as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-21 record in 45 games.
That said, they have been playing better as of late.
Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 8-2 (and they have won three straight).
At home, they are 15-8 in 23 games.
Following the Timberwolves, they will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
On the road, they are 9-13 in 22 games.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed (one spot ahead of the Suns) with a 25-21 record in their first 46 games.