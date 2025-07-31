Phoenix Suns Named As Potential Landing Spot For NBA Champion Shooter
Khris Middleton had spent part of 12 years with the Milwaukee Bucks before getting traded to the Washington Wizards during the middle of last season.
The Wizards (who are in rebuilding mode) are not an ideal spot for the 33-year-old guard.
Therefore, there have been a lot of rumors about his future with the franchise.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Multiple contending teams are monitoring Khris Middleton’s future with the Wizards.
On a $33.3 million expiring contract, plus an extensive injury history, teams are not willing to offer notable compensation in a trade.
Middleton is a strong buyout candidate at some point."
According to Bovada, the Phoenix Suns are the favorites to land Middleton (if he were to become available).
Via NBACentral: "The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to be Khris Middleton’s next team, per @BovadaOfficial
Phoenix Suns +300
Detroit Pistons +600
Los Angeles Lakers +600
Miami Heat +800
Denver Nuggets +900
LA Clippers +1400
Milwaukee Bucks +1400
New York Knicks +1400
San Antonio Spurs +1600"
Middleton is no longer the player he was when he made three NBA All-Star Games.
That said, the 2021 NBA Champion is still a productive role player who finished last year with averages of 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via @FishMiddleton22: "Khris Middleton
-2nd round pick 39
-Played 26 games (rookie)averaging 6/2/1
-Sent to the G-League to improve
-Traded to the bucks
-Tore his hamstring of its bone
-Comeback average 20/5/5
-First G-League all star
-Went to the finals and won a championship
-Went to the Olympics won gold"