Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Trade With Hornets
On Monday night, NBA free agency will begin.
Before the night begins, the Phoenix Suns officially announced their trade with the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Suns.com: "PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns announced today that the team has acquired center Mark Williams and received its 2029 second-round draft pick back from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for guard Vasa Micić, the draft rights to Liam McNeeley, the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as well as a 2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota, Utah)."
Williams is an extremely intriguing addition to the team.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.4% from the field in 44 games.
The Hornets also announced the trade in their own press release.
Via Hornets PR: "June 30, 2025 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today that the Hornets have acquired the draft rights to forward Liam NcNeeley, the No. 29 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a 2029 first-round draft pick and guard Vasa Micic from the Phoenix Suns for center Mark Williams and a 2029 second-round pick via Phoenix. Along with all of their own first-round draft picks, the Hornets have acquired additional first-round draft picks via trades in the following years: 2026, 2027 and 2029."
Williams was the 15th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has spent all three years of his career with the Hornets.
The Suns are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
Meanwhile, the Hornets also missed the playoffs as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.