Phoenix Suns Officially Release Two Players
The Phoenix Suns are one of the most notable teams in the NBA right now.
They have a roster that features Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
On Tuesday, the team officially announced that two players have been waived.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "OFFICIAL: Phoenix Suns waive Nassir Little, E.J. Liddell.
Suns now have 14 players on their standard roster, three on two-way. #Suns"
Little is coming off a season where he averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 45 games.
He was the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has spent five seasons in the league with the Portland Trail Blazers (and Suns).
On the other hand, Liddell was the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (out of Ohio State) by the New Orleans Pelicans.
He was traded (via the Atlanta Hawks) earlier in the offseason.
Via Shams Charania on August 21: "The Phoenix Suns are waiving forwards Nassir Little and EJ Liddell, per sources. By releasing both, the Suns open up a roster spot and create flexibility for signings and trades during the season. Suns will stretch the three years and $22 million remaining on Little’s deal."
The Suns finished last season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
There will be a lot of expectations for them to bounce back this season.