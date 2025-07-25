Fastbreak

Phoenix Suns Officially Sign Player That Last Appeared In NBA 7 Years Ago

The Suns have signed Nigel Hayes-Davis.

Ben Stinar

Oct 6, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Knicks forward Nigel Hayes (18) and Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31) battle for the ball during the second half at Captial One Arena. The Wizards won 104-100. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nigel Hayes-Davis played his only NBA season in 2017-18 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

After spending time overseas, the Phoenix Suns officially announced that they had signed the 30-year-old.

Via The Phoenix Suns: "Nigel Hayes-Davis in the EuroLeague:

2025 Champion
2025 Final Four MVP
Single-Game Record 50 Points
2024 & 2025 All-EuroLeague First Team"

