Phoenix Suns Officially Sign Player That Last Appeared In NBA 7 Years Ago
The Suns have signed Nigel Hayes-Davis.
Nigel Hayes-Davis played his only NBA season in 2017-18 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.
After spending time overseas, the Phoenix Suns officially announced that they had signed the 30-year-old.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "Nigel Hayes-Davis in the EuroLeague:
2025 Champion
2025 Final Four MVP
Single-Game Record 50 Points
2024 & 2025 All-EuroLeague First Team"
