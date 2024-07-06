Fastbreak

Phoenix Suns Officially Sign Recent Clippers Player

The Phoenix Suns have officially signed Mason Plumlee.

Ben Stinar

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks alongside General Manager James Jones during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Plumlee is coming off his 11th season in the NBA.

He finished the year with averages of 5.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 56.9% from the field in 46 games (11 starts) for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Oct 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee (44) dunks for the basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the former Duke star officially signed with the Phoenix Suns (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).

Via The Phoenix Suns: "The Phoenix Suns today announced that the team has signed center Mason Plumlee. Per team, policy terms of the deal were not disclosed."

Plumlee has been a reliable center in the NBA for over a decade, so the Suns are adding valuable depth to a roster that is competing for a title.

In addition to the Clippers, he has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

His career averages are 8.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field in 786 regular season games.

Plumlee has also appeared in 71 NBA playoff games (11 starts) for the Nuggets, Nets, Clippers and Trail Blazers.

Jan 28, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Mason Plumlee (1) celebrates a basket with forward Kevin Garnett (2) and guard Alan Anderson (6) in the third quarter of their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 113-102. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports / Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Suns, they are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

However, they got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Despite the team's poor finish to the year, the Suns have an elite roster that is led by Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

