Phoenix Suns Owner Makes Strong Devin Booker Statement
The Phoenix Suns are coming off one most of the most disappointing seasons in the franchise's history.
Despite having Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Four years ago, the Suns were two wins away from their first title.
Now, Chris Paul and the entire young core around Devin Booker are gone while also not controlling their own 1st-round picks until 2032.
Aggressive moves ruined Phoenix’s immediate future."
With the team's regression, many people have wondered about Booker's future.
Recently, Suns owner Mat Ishbia spoke about the franchise legend (h/t PHNX Sports).
Ishbia: "Devin Booker is an amazing player... He's a franchise player. He's done amazing things. I speak with him. We're very aligned on what we want to do and what we're gonna do. His mission and my mission are very similar. Let's bring a championship to Phoenix."
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.
He finished this past year with averages of 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The four-time NBA All-Star has spent all ten seasons of his career with Phoenix.
Via StatMuse: "Most PPG by a player that missed the postseason:
26.6 — Kevin Durant
25.6 — Devin Booker"
The Suns were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.