Phoenix Suns Player Could Reportedly Leave NBA
Vasilije Micic is coming off a season where he spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns.
He averaged 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 34.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 41 games.
However, Micic got very limited playing time with the Suns (who he finished the season with).
The Suns have to decide on an $8.1 million contract option for the 2025-26 season (for Micic).
Recently, Meridian Sport reported that Real Madrid has an interest in Micic (h/t HoopsHype and Eurohoops.net).
Via Eurohoops: "Real Madrid is reportedly targeting Vasilije Micic for a comeback to Europe 👀"
Based on the 31-year-old's stint with the Suns, it's unlikely that they will keep him for next season.
He has played two total NBA seasons for the Suns, Hornets (and Oklahoma City Thunder).
His career averages are 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 101 games.
Via Brett Usher (on March 13, 2024): "Vasilije Micić in the win at Memphis:
25 PTS
8 AST
2 STL
9/10 FG
5/6 3PT
2/2 FT
+21 +/-
The 30-year-old rookie has averaged 11.3 PPG and 6.1 APG over 15 games with the Hornets"
As for the Suns, they went into the season expected to have one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA.
However, they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.