Phoenix Suns Player Sends Out X Post After Getting Traded
David Roddy is coming off a year where he played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
He finished the season with averages of 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
On Monday, Roddy was officially traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We have acquired forward David Roddy from the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for forward E.J. Liddell."
Following the completion of the trade, Roddy sent out a post (via X) that had over 1,000 likes and 30,000 impressions in six hours.
Roddy wrote: "Phoenix! I appreciate the short time I was there and all the experiences I had. Much love to one of my favorite cities! 💜🧡"
Roddy was the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after three seasons of college basketball playing for Colorado State.
He finished his final season in college with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Roddy has spent two seasons in the NBA with the Grizzlies and Suns.
His career averages are 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 135 games.
He has also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.
As for the Hawks, they finished the 2023-24 season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.