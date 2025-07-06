Phoenix Suns Release Player After Trade With Hawks
Daeqwon Plowden spent his rookie season in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the year with averages of 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.0% from the field and 52.9% from the three-point range in six games.
On Sunday, it was announced (via ESPN's Shams Charania) that Plowden would be traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of a seven-team deal.
That said, Duane Rankin of azcentral reported that the Suns will not be keeping the 26-year-old.
Via Rankin: "Phoenix Suns will be waiving Daeqwon Plowden as he was part of the historic seven-team trade to make the deal work for the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks, sources inform @azcentral. No cost to Phoenix.
Plowden two-way with Hawks last season. Played 6 games for Atlanta. #Suns"
Plowden has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
He finished last year with averages of 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range in 29 games (26 starts).
Via NBA G League: "The debut of a LIFETIME! 💯
Never forget when Daeqwon Plowden signed his first NBA contract and dropped 19 PTS on 7/8 FG and 5/6 3PT in his first game with the @atlhawks"
The Suns finished the 2024-25 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (five years ago).