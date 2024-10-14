Phoenix Suns Release Two Players After Nuggets Game
On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns faced off against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado for their fourth preseason game.
Despite being without star players Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, the Suns were able to pull out a 118-114 victory to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
After the game, the Suns announced that they have waived two players.
Via Evan Sidery: "The Suns announced they waived Mamadi Diakite and Moses Wood.
This means Frank Kaminsky currently holds Phoenix’s final roster spot.
Kaminsky played with the organization during their Finals run in 2021."
Wood is coming off a strong season of college basketball at Washington.
He finished the year with averages of 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.
The 25-year-old could be a good shooter for the Suns to develop in the G League.
Meanwhile, Diakite has spent part of four seasons playing in the NBA.
Last year, he averaged 2.0 points per contest in six games with the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
The 2021 NBA Champion has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Suns will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 23 in California.
Last season, they were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.