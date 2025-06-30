Phoenix Suns Reportedly Cut Ties With 6-Year NBA Player
Cody Martin is coming off a season where he spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 28.5% from the three-point range in 53 games.
That said, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported that the Suns will let Martin go.
Via Gambadoro: "The Phoenix Suns will not be retaining Cody Martin. His contract was non-guaranteed until today. He will be a free agent."
Martin was the 36th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He had spent the first five and a half seasons of his career in Charlotte before getting traded to the Suns.
His career averages are 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 259 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Suns are waiving Cody Martin, per @Gambo987.
Martin’s salary for 2025-26 was non-guaranteed with Phoenix until today.
A veteran wing who can help on both ends, Martin will have a strong market."
The Suns had a very disappointing 2024-25 season where they finished as the 11th seed in the Western Confernece with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (five years ago).
Via Yossi Gozlan of CapSheets.com: "The Phoenix Suns save $71 million against the luxury tax by waiving Cody Martin's $8.7 million salary.
$80 million in total savings against their payroll and tax.
$12.3 million above the second apron."