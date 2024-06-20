Phoenix Suns Reportedly Expected To Lose Key Player
Eric Gordon is coming off his 16th season in the NBA (and his first with the Phoenix Suns).
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
This month, Gordon will have to decide on a $3.4 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.
On Thursday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported that Gordon is not expected to return to the Suns.
Via Gambadoro: "I do not expect Eric Gordon back with the Suns next season."
While Gordon is 35, he is still an extremely productive role player (and above-average shooter).
There will likely be an abundance of teams with interest in acquiring him.
Gordon was initially the seventh pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
In addition to the Suns, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.
Gordon has career averages of 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 886 regular season games.
He's also appeared in 64 NBA playoff games (36 starts).
As for the Suns, they are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.