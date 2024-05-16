Phoenix Suns Reportedly Follow Current Sacramento Kings Player On Social Media
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game, but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.
Three-time NBA Champion JaVale McGee was in his first season with the team, and ended the year with averages of 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 46 games.
This summer, McGee will become an unrestricted free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.
On Thursday, NBA Alerts (an account that monitors social media activity around the league) reported that the Phoenix Suns have followed McGee on X.
Via NBA Alerts: "🤝 Phoenix Suns (Suns) is now following @JaValeMcGee"
McGee played for the Suns during the 2021-22 season, but since he is about to become a free agent, a lot of fans took notice of him being followed by the franchise.
There were over 650 likes and 58,000 impressions on the post (in less than 12 hours).
McGee was the 18th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of USC.
In addition to the Kings and Suns, he has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 909 regular season games.