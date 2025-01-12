Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 5-Year NBA Player
Jusuf Nurkic is currently in his second season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
He is averaging 8.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.
However, Nurkic hasn't played in each of the previous two games.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Suns and Charlotte Hornets have had trade discussions involving Nurkic.
Via Sidery: "Source: The Suns and Hornets have held preliminary trade discussions that would send Jusuf Nurkic and second-round picks for Nick Richards.
Phoenix has removed Nurkic from the rotation as they seek a trade.
Charlotte would send another player alongside Richards in the deal."
Considering the Suns haven't been playing Nurkic, Richards would be an intriguing replacement.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field in 20 games.
The Suns are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-19 record in their first 37 games.
They most recently beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 114-106.
Following the Jazz, the Suns will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Hornets in Arizona.
In addition to the Suns, Nurkic has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers over 11 seasons.
His career averages are 12.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field in 564 games.