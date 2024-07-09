Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In NBA Champion Point Guard
Kyle Lowry spend the 2023-24 season with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.
The 2019 NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.
He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Tuesday, Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reported intel on the Phoenix Suns.
Via Bourguet: "Couple of free agency updates:
Suns are still working on re-signing Josh Okogie. A few teams want him, but PHX is confident they'll be able to keep him. Kyle Lowry is still in play and the two sides are still talking, but he may wind up back in Philly"
Via Bourguet: "If Lowry goes elsewhere, the Suns are more than comfortable with Monte Morris filling those backup PG minutes, since he was one of their top 3 targets this offseason"
Lowry is 38, but he would be an intriguing addition to a Suns team that also features Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
They have been in need of a true floor general, and Lowry would be more than capable of running their offense.
The Suns are coming off a season where they got swept by the Minnesota Timberowlves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Lowry is a six-time NBA All-Star and has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets over 18 seasons.