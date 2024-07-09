Fastbreak

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In NBA Champion Point Guard

Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reported intel on the Phoenix Suns.

Ben Stinar

Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry hoist the Larry O'Brien championship trophy during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry hoist the Larry O'Brien championship trophy during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry spend the 2023-24 season with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The 2019 NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.

He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On Tuesday, Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reported intel on the Phoenix Suns.

Via Bourguet: "Couple of free agency updates:

Suns are still working on re-signing Josh Okogie. A few teams want him, but PHX is confident they'll be able to keep him. Kyle Lowry is still in play and the two sides are still talking, but he may wind up back in Philly"

Via Bourguet: "If Lowry goes elsewhere, the Suns are more than comfortable with Monte Morris filling those backup PG minutes, since he was one of their top 3 targets this offseason"

Lowry is 38, but he would be an intriguing addition to a Suns team that also features Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

They have been in need of a true floor general, and Lowry would be more than capable of running their offense.

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns are coming off a season where they got swept by the Minnesota Timberowlves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Lowry is a six-time NBA All-Star and has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets over 18 seasons.

