Phoenix Suns Reportedly Make Significant Bradley Beal Decision Ahead Of 76ers Game
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA.
Amid the team's struggles, Chris Haynes reported that the Suns will make a major change to their starting lineup.
Via Haynes: "Sources: In midst of 4-game losing streak and tension in locker room, Phoenix expected to make drastic change by removing Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic from starting lineup beginning Monday at Philadelphia. #haynesbriefs"
Moving Beal to the bench is a big deal due to the fact that he is a three-time NBA All-Star (and the fifth-highest-paid player in the league).
Via Haynes: "Sources: Rookie Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee expected to replace Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkić in the Phoenix Suns starting lineup."
Beal is in his second season playing for the Suns.
The former Florida star is averaging 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in his first 23 games.
Via Evan Sidery: "The Suns are a top 10 team this season when Bradley Beal is off the court compared to one of the worst when he’s playing:
Beal Off = +3.3 NetRtg (9th)
Beal On = -9.3 NetRtg (28th)
It’s obvious Beal doesn’t fit at all in Phoenix, but his contract has tanked any real trade value."
The Suns are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-18 record in 33 games.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.