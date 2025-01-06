The Suns are a top 10 team this season when Bradley Beal is off the court compared to one of the worst when he’s playing:



Beal Off = +3.3 NetRtg (9th)

Beal On = -9.3 NetRtg (28th)



It’s obvious Beal doesn’t fit at all in Phoenix, but his contract has tanked any real trade value. pic.twitter.com/QG18rFSRSI