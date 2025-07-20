Phoenix Suns Reportedly Miss Out On Signing 11-Year NBA Veteran
Over the weekend, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Marcus Smart was being bought out by the Washington Wizards (and will now sign with the Los Angeles Lakers).
He finished last year with averages of 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.
According to Charania, the Phoenix Suns were also a team who tried to sign Smart.
Via Charania: "The Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks all seriously pursued Smart, with positive conversations with personnel from all three teams after he and his agent Jason Glushon received permission to explore options from the Wizards, sources said."
Smart would have been an intriguing addition (due to his defense) for Phoenix.
They are going into the 2025-26 season with the potential to have a strong offense (with defensive limitations).
In addition to Phoenix and Milwaukee, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reported that the Knicks also had an interest in Smart.
Via Bondy: "Knicks had checked in on Marcus Smart but my understanding is he desired a spot with a clearer path to playing time.
Smart is reportedly headed to the Lakers after agreeing to a buyout with the Wizards"
The Suns are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Over the offseason, the Suns moved on from Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.