Phoenix Suns Reportedly Not Interested In 3x NBA All-Star
Ben Simmons is no longer the All-Star that he once was with the Philadelphia 76ers.
That said, he is still a productive role player who finished last season with averages of 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 51 games (for the Clippers and Nets).
Right now, Simmons is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
One team that fans have mentioned as a possible landing spot is the Phoenix Suns.
That said, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported that the Suns do not have an interest in the former LSU star.
Via Gambadoro: "For the many that are asking - no the Suns do not have interest in Ben Simmons."
Many fans commented on Gambadoro's report.
@RandySkelton12: "Man I would have loved Simmons in a Boris Diaw type role. His defense and passing ability as a starting power forward. But again can he stay healthy."
@JoeShizzle24: "He would go well with Royce and Devin"
@workedataceguy: "No cp3
No Russ
No Ben Simmons
We’re leaving with Raul Neto or Brad Wanamaker and we’ll like it"
@MrRagerrrrrr: "Gambo you break my heart 😣"
Simmons has been in the NBA for nine years (and played seven seasons).
He will be a name to watch before the start of training camp.
Via The Brooklyn Nets (on December 26, 2024): "@BenSimmons25 last four games:
◾️ 10.3 PPG (51.7 FG%) ◾️ 4.5 RPG ◾️ 8.5 APG ◾️ 1.3 SPG"