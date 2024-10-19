Phoenix Suns Reportedly Release Former 1st-Round Pick Before NBA Season
Frank Kaminsky spent last season playing overseas.
Over the offseason, the former Wisconsin superstar signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns.
However, he will not make the 15-man roster, as Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that he has been waived.
Via Scotto: "The Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Kaminsky, league sources told @hoopshype. Kaminsky has averaged 8.8 points and shot 35% from 3-point range in eight NBA seasons."
Kaminsky was the ninth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He has played eight seasons for the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.
His career averages are 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 413 regular season games.
The 31-year-old has appeared in 17 NBA playoff games.
Duane Rankin of azcentral added more details: "Being told the Phoenix Suns aren't keeping Frank Kaminsky.
Training camp invite.
Suns have a roster spot open on their 15-man standard roster.
Must turn in that roster to the league right before the NBA opens the 2024-25 season Oct. 22."
Kaminsky spent three seasons with the Suns and was with the team when they reached the NBA Finals in 2021.
He averaged 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 95 games (26 starts).
The Suns will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening in California.