Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign 8-Year NBA Player
Frank Kaminsky most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.
That year, he averaged 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.
On Thursday, Priority Sports announced that Kaminsky will sign with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Priority Sports: "Frank The Tank is back in Phoenix.
Congrats to @FSKPart3 on signing with the @Suns ! ☀️"
Kaminsky has played three seasons for the Suns (2019-22).
In that span, he averaged 8.2 points 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 95 games (26 starts).
He was also with the franchise when they reached the NBA Finals (2021).
Kaminsky was the ninth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Wisconsin.
He has played eight seasons for the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.
His career averages are 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 413 games.
Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reported more details: "Frank Kaminsky will be joining the Suns on a training camp invite, per source"
The Suns are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.