Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign G League Champion
Jaden Shackelford is coming off a year where he played for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League.
He finished the regular season with averages of 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 34 games (25 starts).
On Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Phoenix Suns will sign Shackelford.
Via Scotto: "The Phoenix Suns have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Jaden Shackelford, league sources told @hoopshype. Shackelford spent the past two seasons with the OKC Blue in the G League where he averaged 14 points per game and helped the team win the 2024 G League championship."
Shackelford played three seasons of college basketball for Alabama before spending the last two years in the G League.
His career averages (in college) were 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 97 games.
He's only 23, so even if he gets waived before the season, Shackelford will be an intriguing prospect for the Suns to have in their G League system.
The Suns are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight season but were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
There will be a lot of expectations for them to have a big season in 2025.