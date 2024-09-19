Fastbreak

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign G League Champion

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Phoenix Suns will sign Jaden Shackelford.

Ben Stinar

Mar 17, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) looks on during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Jaden Shackelford is coming off a year where he played for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League.

He finished the regular season with averages of 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 34 games (25 starts).

On Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Phoenix Suns will sign Shackelford.

Via Scotto: "The Phoenix Suns have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Jaden Shackelford, league sources told @hoopshype. Shackelford spent the past two seasons with the OKC Blue in the G League where he averaged 14 points per game and helped the team win the 2024 G League championship."

Shackelford played three seasons of college basketball for Alabama before spending the last two years in the G League.

His career averages (in college) were 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 97 games.

He's only 23, so even if he gets waived before the season, Shackelford will be an intriguing prospect for the Suns to have in their G League system.

Jaden Shackelford
Mar 18, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) controls the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Suns are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They made the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight season but were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

There will be a lot of expectations for them to have a big season in 2025.

