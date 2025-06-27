Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign Intriguing Forward
CJ Huntley spent all five seasons of his college basketball career playing for Appalachian State.
He finished this past year with productive averages of 15.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 31 games.
On Thursday night, Huntley went undrafted.
However, he will now sign a deal with the Phoenix Suns (according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony).
Via Givony: "Appalachian State's CJ Huntley has agreed to a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, a source told ESPN.
Huntley had a strong pre-draft process that started with an impactful performance at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament."
The Suns have been in need of depth at the power forward position, so Huntley is an extremely intriguing addition to the organization.
Via P.I.T: "Congratulations to CJ Huntley (2025 PIT, Appalachian State) on signing a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns! Huntley is a factor around the rim at both ends, but can also shoot the three from the top of the arc. Hat tip to Suns for this signing! Shrewd."
The Suns finished the 2024-25 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
Despite their talented roster, they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in five years.
Via @DustyKorns: "Can’t name another player that is more deserving.
@CJ15_Huntley has given his all on and off the court in the High Country for the last 5 years.
Suns fans have no idea what kind of man they just signed."