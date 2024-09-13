Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign NBA Champion
Mamadi Diakite is coming off a year where he appeared in six games with the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the season with averages of 2.0 points per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field.
Over the offseason, Diakite was traded to the Brooklyn Nets (who then sent him to the Memphis Grizzlies).
Diakite was waived by the Grizzlies and became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Diakite will sign with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Scotto: "Phoenix Suns have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Mamadi Diakite, sources told @hoopshype. Diakite received $1.4M from the Knicks in the Mikal Bridges trade and now goes to training camp with Phoenix. He was also on the Bucks when they won the 2021 title under Mike Budenholzer."
Diakite has spent four seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field in 55 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 11 playoff games and won the 2021 NBA Championship with the Bucks.
Via @PHNX_Suns: "In 34 G League games last year (regular season + showcase), Diakite averaged 11.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG and 1.3 BPG on 51 FG% and 30.6 3P%"
The Suns are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.