Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign NBA Legend's Son
David Stockton is coming off a year where he appeared in four games for G Legue Ignite.
He averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 34.3% from the field.
Recently, the Valley Suns (G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns) announced that they had acquired Stockton's rights in a trade.
Via The Valley Suns On September 26: "We've received the returning player rights to guard David Stockton from the Indiana Mad Ants in exchange for the returning player rights to Jahlil Okafor and Garrison Brooks."
Now, Keith Smith of Spotrac reports that Stockton has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Suns.
Via Smith: "The Phoenix Suns signed David Stockton to an Exhibit 10 contract, a league source told @spotrac.
Stockton will more than likely be waived before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
That said, he could end up playing for the Valley Suns.
The 33-year-old has played eight regular seasons in the G League.
His career averages are 16.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 220 games.
Stockton has also appeared in six NBA games for the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings.
He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer (and Jazz legend) John Stockton.
The Suns will play their first game on October 23 against the Clippers in Los Angeles.