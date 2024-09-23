Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign Talented 3-Point Shooter
Moses Wood is coming off a productive season of college basketball for Washington.
He finished the year with averages of 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Back in June, Wood went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
On Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Wood will sign a deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Scotto: "The Phoenix Suns have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Moses Wood, league sources told @hoopshype. Wood played in Summer League for the Atlanta Hawks and averaged 11.9 points and shot 39.6% from 3-point range for the Washington Huskies last season."
Wood played five seasons of college basketball for Tulane, Portland, UNLV and Washington.
His career averages were 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 152 games.
While Wood will likely begin the season in the G League, he has proven to be an elite three-point shooter, which could give him an excellent chance to land a two-way (or 10-day) contract.
As for the Suns, they are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
That said, the Suns have an elite roster led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.