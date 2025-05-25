Phoenix Suns Reportedly Work Out Former Alabama Star
Labaron Philon helped the Alabama Men's Basketball Team reach the 2025 Elite Eight (before they lost to Duke).
The 19-year-old finished the season with averages of 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on April 14): "NEWS: Alabama's Labaron Philon will enter the NBA Draft, he told ESPN. Philon, an SEC All-Freshman team member, says he's "all in on starting my pro career."
Philon brings strong two-way versatility and winning qualities NBA teams covet at the point guard position."
Recently, Philon had a workout with the Phoenix Suns (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Suns Nation: "Alabama guard Labaron Philon had a workout w/ the Suns yesterday. Most mock drafts have Philon selected in the late 1st to early 2nd round range."
The Suns are in need of more point guard depth going into the 2025-26 season.
They are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
Via @mcfdraft: "Labaron Philon is the quintessential “16-game player” that people aren’t talking about from this draft class.
High-feel playmaker (2.09 A/TO) with strong ancillary skills & off-ball scoring creation — disruptive point-of-attack defending (36.7% dFG), motor + anticipation @ 6’4."
The Suns have two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft (29 and 52).
They have a talented roster led by Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.