Phoenix Suns Sign Former Pistons Forward
Isaiah Livers last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Detroit Pistons.
He finished that year with averages of 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 34.5% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 23 games (six starts).
The 26-year-old has now signed a two-way deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN (on July 8): "Free agent F Isaiah Livers will sign a two-way NBA contract with the Phoenix Suns, Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Livers missed all of last season due to hip surgery but has made a full recovery and now restarts career for his fourth NBA season."
Livers was the 42nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Michigan.
He had spent all three years of his career with the Pistons.
His career averages are 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 94 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Suns have now filled all three of their two-way contracts:
Koby Brea
CJ Huntley
Isaiah Livers"
The Suns finished the 2024-25 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
Despite a roster that featured Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, they missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via Doug Haller of The Athletic (on July 8): "Suns have announced the signing of Isaiah Livers to a two-way contract."