Phoenix Suns Sign Player That Hasn't Played In An NBA Game In 7 Years
Nigel Hayes last played in an NBA game during the 2017-18 season (seven years ago).
That said, the 30-year-old has played well overseas, which led to him landing a contract with the Phoenix Suns.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on Monday night): "Fenerbahce's Nigel Hayes-Davis – the 2025 Euroleague champion and finals MVP as well as Turkish Cup champion and MVP – has agreed to a fully guaranteed one-year contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. The two-time Euroleague first-teamer returns to the States and NBA."
Hayes has played nine total NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.
His career averages are 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field in nine games.
Via @DColdestt: "Fenerbahce is one of the best teams in Europe and Nigel Hayes was their best player. You can't be mad at this signing especially when the Suns weren't the only offer he had. He could've stayed overseas, made about the same money and still be the best player on a team..."
The Suns were the 11th seed in the Western Confernece (last season) with a 36-46 record.
Despite a talented roster that featured Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in five years.
Charania also wrote: "Suns executives and Hayes-Davis' agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management finished details tonight on the Euro star's deal in Phoenix."
Hayes also had an excellent four-year college career at Wisconsin.